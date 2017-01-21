Toggle navigation
94 Country WKKJ - The Scioto Valley's Home for Today's Country
94 Country WKKJ - The Scioto Valley's Home for Today's Country
On-Air
Bobby Bones Show
Billy Greenwood
Dan Ramey
Christina Wolford
From A House To A Home
Michael J.
CMT Cody Alan
Catfish
Angie Ward
Chris Randolph
Local News
Chillicothe Region News
Closings and Delays
Ross County Fair Coverage
Entertainment News
National News
Politics
Gazette Obituaries
Local Sports News
Local Sports Scores
Athlete of the Week
National Sports
Podcasts
Football
Girls Volleyball
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
McDonald's SVC Golden Moments
Softball
Baseball
Scoreboard Spotlight
From A House To A Home
Jen Conley- HomeTown Lenders
Menards How-To Videos
Litter Quality Propane
On Demand
Facebook
Events Calendar
WKKJ Photos
Country Cam
Employment
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Are On Sale NOW!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
LISTEN for the latest information | CLICK HERE for On Demand
CLICK HERE to Nominate Your Athlete!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Menard's "Around The House"
The Bobby Bones Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 12am
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Obama Targets Al-Qaeda in Final Airstrike of Presidency
Women's March Organizers Say Crowd Too Large To March
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
x
See Full Playlist
94 Country WKKJ
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 94 Country WKKJ to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.