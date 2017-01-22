Toggle navigation
94 Country WKKJ - The Scioto Valley's Home for Today's Country
94 Country WKKJ - The Scioto Valley's Home for Today's Country
On-Air
Bobby Bones Show
Billy Greenwood
Dan Ramey
Christina Wolford
From A House To A Home
Michael J.
CMT Cody Alan
Catfish
Angie Ward
Chris Randolph
Local News
Chillicothe Region News
Closings and Delays
Ross County Fair Coverage
Entertainment News
National News
Politics
Gazette Obituaries
Local Sports News
Local Sports Scores
Athlete of the Week
National Sports
Podcasts
Football
Girls Volleyball
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
McDonald's SVC Golden Moments
Softball
Baseball
Scoreboard Spotlight
From A House To A Home
Jen Conley- HomeTown Lenders
Menards How-To Videos
Litter Quality Propane
On Demand
Facebook
Events Calendar
WKKJ Photos
Country Cam
Employment
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
LISTEN for the latest information | CLICK HERE for On Demand
33 Facts You Didn’t Know About Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival
CLICK HERE to Nominate Your Athlete!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Today's Country to get you through the workday!
TUESDAY: The SVC Presented by Herrnstein Hyundai. Greg Bigam & Tom Beard have the call from ZT about 6:15pm
Menard's "Around The House"
The Bobby Bones Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 12am
Herbie The Love Bug After Too Many Redbulls!
How Scientists Are Cracking One of the World's Oldest Codes
White House Doesn't Blink: 'The Order Remains in Place'
Trump Reorg Puts Bannon on the NSC
U.S. Suffers 1st Combat Death of the Trump Era
Woman Terrified Dead Husband's Sperm Used for Other Women
How to Buy a Piece of Parisian Real Estate for $75
NJ Sending All Parents Home With Baby Boxes
Conway: Ban Is 'a Small Price to Pay' (VIDEO)
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk Boring?
Korean Air Sued By Passenger Over Coffee Spill
x
See Full Playlist
94 Country WKKJ
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 94 Country WKKJ to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.